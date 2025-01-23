Air Sierra Leone Begins Direct Flight To Nigeria After 15 Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Air Sierra Leone, has started its scheduled flight operations from Lagos and Freetown after over 15 years of inoperation. The airline returned to Nigeria in partnership with a Nigerian airline, XEJet.

According to available reports, while XEjet will provide technical support to the airline, it will also provide three operational aircraft for the airline to return to Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists at the sideline of the inaugural flight ceremony, on Wednesday, at the Lagos airport, Air Sierra Leone General Manager, Edgard Lacle, was happy for the return of the airline to the country.

According to Lacle, the airline has secured permission to operate in Nigeria three times weekly; on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and the schedule will increased as the number of passengers increases.

He said: “The connection between Sierra Leone and Nigeria is strong, especially in terms of trade and we have a market and everybody is trying to part in that market.

“The trade is top, tourism is part of it and the connection between Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

“The partnership is a technical one and they provide aircraft. The aircraft suits the market and movement of passengers. The moment we see the market changes we will adjust.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of XEJET, Iza Emmanuel, while speaking, stated that the event is a rebirth of the Air Sierra Leo in Nigeria.

He said: “After over 15 years, the Sierra Leonean flag again takes to the skies. To our dignitaries and guests from Sierra Leone and Nigeria, your presence here today is a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite our nations. It is also a reflection of the shared vision of growth, connectivity, and opportunity for our people. We are truly honored to have you join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone.”