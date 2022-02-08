Gani Adams Speaks On Sunday Igboho’s Continued Detention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Tuesday, stated that the continued detention of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is a miscarriage of justice.

Adams made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, saying that the self-determination campaigner had not committed any crime for expressing his displeasure with the Nigerian state and demanding the secession of the South-West geopolitical zone from the present geographical space known as Nigeria.

African Examiner recalls that Sunday Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Aliyyu, had stated that the francophone West African nation extended Igboho’s detention by six months.

Adams said: “There was a miscarriage of justice in the way Igboho’s detention was extended without trial. It is evident that Benin Republic has taken Igboho’s case far beyond the normal legal procedures.

“The extension of the detention of Igboho further exposed the frailty in the administration of justice. The young man’s rights have been abused without trial. He had not been convicted of any offense. The law of any country that claims to be guided by the rule of law should be explicit on the rights of citizens.”