Climate Investment Funds Parley Holds On Monday In Côte d’Ivoire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group will on Monday hold a hybrid session to promote knowledge-sharing and to broker lessons from 15 years of CIF’s interventions in Africa.

The CIF was established in 2008 following a multi-stakeholder design process. It embodies a model of equitable governance that fosters dialogue, partnership, and transparent decision making.

The Fund promotes equal representation of donor and recipient countries, consensus decision making, and active observer status for private sector, civil society, and indigenous peoples’ representatives.

The African region is the most vulnerable to climate change on Earth. Rising temperatures and sea levels contribute to more natural disasters.

Since 2008, CIF has invested in 21 countries in the region: from Ethiopia in the East, across to Liberia in the West, and down to South Africa — the region’s biggest economy. It is supporting the delivery of clean technology and climate resilience through various projects.

The event will focus on experiences from the Forest Investment Program and the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience and preview CIF’s Nature, People, and Climate Investment Program.

It will bring together participants from CIF partner governments, contributor countries, the private sector, civil society, local community groups, and multilateral development banks.

The event will equally provide a forum for African countries to showcase innovations and outcomes and discuss challenges in implementing sustainable forestry, climate resilience, and nature-based solutions.

Confirmed speakers include the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Côte d’Ivoire, Jean Luc Assi, the AfDB’s Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Kevin Kariuki, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIF, Mafalda Duarte, the , Minister of Forest Economy, Republic of Congo, Rosalie Matondo, the Minister of Environment, Water and Hygiene, Burkina Faso, Augustin Kabore.

Others are, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Zambia, John Mismuko, the Director for Climate Change and Green Growth at AfDB, Anthony Nyong, the Founder and President, African Women’s Network for Community Management of Forests, Cécile Bibiane Ndjebet, the IMF Resident Representative, Gabon, Gomez Agou, IMF Resident Representative, Gabon, the Coordinator, Green Africa Youth Organization,Richard Martey, Coordinator of Green Africa Youth Organization and the Country Economist, West Africa, IFC.