2023: Ude Accuses APC Leaders In South- East Of Grounding The Party To failure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Stalwart and Mainstream Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has accused the leadership of the ruling party in South East Nigeria of programming the party for total failure in 2023 and beyond.

He however, regretted what he described as the unfortunate situation where APC in “Enugu State has been allowed to get grounded by the factional Chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa and his pay master from Imo State.

Ude, a foundation member of the party in Enugu State, reiterated that “it is certain that the party will not get up to 25 percentage vote in Enugu and in some South East states with this interlopers in the party leadership.

He observed that this poor leadership has been manifested almost in every section of the party, saying “for instance how can Enugu West Senatorial and House of Reps candidates of APC come from the same local government.