CNPP Slams NLC, TUC, Other Labour Leaders, Accuses FG of Deceit In Subsidy Implementation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), has lashed leaders of the nation’s labour unions, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), accusing them of “representing their personal interests and not that of their members.

The association in statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, made available to African Examiner in Enugu, said it was prepared to lead the anti-subsidy struggle when Nigerians are ready to take their future into their hands.

It accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the federal government of being deceitful in implementing the subsidy regime, saying that “what the federal government wants to do is fuel price increment, not subsidy removal.”

“it is disheartening that the Nigerian labour unions have joined the All Progressives Congress APC led federal government in its deceitful and manipulative tendencies since the government came to power.

Before they won the election in 2015, the APC made Nigerians to believe that fuel subsidy does not exist, tagging it a scam.

“But immediately after they won the election, the APC led federal government swiftly increased the pump price of petrol.

“The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ibe Kachikwu in December 2015 revealed that the federal government has concluded plans to remove the subsidy on fuel by 2016.

“By May 2016, the Federal Government announced that it had removed fuel subsidy and petrol was to sell for N145 per litre. In fact, NNPC made Nigerians believe that marketers were free to bring in fuel cargoes and sell, subject to meeting standard quality control.

But in the deceitful character of the federal government, the NNPC then insisted on a benchmark of N145 per litre as a recommended pump price.

“Do you remove subsidies and dictate or suggest prices at the same time if you are sincere” it asked the federal government?

“The CNPP at the time queried the rationale behind removing the subsidy and at the same time interfering in pump price by fixing a benchmark of N145 per litre of petrol.

“While highlighting the contents of a briefing after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2016, Kachikwu said: “We have just finished a meeting with various stakeholders presided over by His Excellency, the Vice President.

The meeting had in attendance the leadership of the Senate, House of Representatives, Governors Forum, and Labour Unions (NLC, TUC, NUPENG, and PENGASSAN)”, the then minister told Nigerians.

“But at a point, the federal government made a U-turn on the fuel subsidy removal when, contrary to viral media reports in 2016 that the federal government has ended fuel subsidy.

” Vice President Yemi Osinabjo said it was not true, explaining that what the government did was to withdraw the monopoly enjoyed by the NNPC to allow free market sales.

“The free market sales and importation of petrol by the independent marketers never happened because the federal government simply deceived Nigerians that subsidy was removed. Nigerians endured but till date, there has not been any meaningful improvement in the lives of the poor.

According to CNPP “This cycle of deceit has continued till date as the federal government has hinted on yet another fuel price increment which it has again tagged fuel subsidy removal. How many times will the government remove fuel subsidies?

“The same labour unions leaders who were part of the earlier negotiations are the same ones negotiating with the federal government today in another cycle of personal enrichment while Nigerians are to pay N340 per litre of petrol and at a time cooking gas is already out of the reach of the ordinary citizens.

“It is laughable that the only palliative from the federal government is N5, 000.00 naira to a few Nigerians, which government officials will eventually siphon into private pockets like the COVID-19 conditional cash transfer.

“With the level of infrastructure decay in the country, where all federal roads are not motorable, the federal government is talking about cash transfer because it is the new safe way to siphon our commonwealth.

“The CNPP is ready to lead Nigerians anytime they want to end this series of subsidy removal deceit by the federal government in connivance with labour leaders in the country”, the CNPP concluded.