Coalition Leaders Not Better Than APC, Says Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has slammed the ongoing coalition discussion among the opposition parties in Nigeria.

The African Examiner recalls that opposition leaders under the coalition movement have written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and ex-governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, are in charge of the coalition.

Speaking on the ‘Morning Show’, an Arise Television programme, on Monday, Baba-Ahmed expressed his concern, saying that the opportunity to build a strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is being trampled by entrenched political figures who are putting their ambitions over national progress.

The former special adviser on political matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima mentioned that there is a deep division with the people spearheading the coalition, which, according to him, is a dysfunction of a leadership unwilling to relinquish control.

“There are divisions among coalition members,” he said.

“None of these people should lead or be seen in a position where they are determining who should be in that coalition.

“They can work behind the scenes. What they need is a generational shift and a political shift away from who they are, what they have done, and what they want to do.

“Different kinds of Nigerians who can give Nigerians hope, than people who have become vice-president and contested three times, become governors and ministers.”

He disclosed that a broad spectrum of Nigerians are doubtful of the coalition of the present leaders and also about their ability to offer a genuine alternative to the President Bola Tinubu administration



“They don’t have faith that you actually represent a different future from this government; you just want to replace the government of President Tinubu,” Baba-Ahmed said.