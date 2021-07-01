Corruption: Governor Umahi Orders Sack Of All Zonal Education Supervisors in Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, South- East Nigeria has directed the immediate sack from offices all Zonal Education Supervisors in the State over alleged corruption .

He equally ordered that all the Education Secretaries that were on their annual vacation are to face disciplinary action to ascertain the level of their involvement in the alleged fraud in the state education system.

The governor in statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa, made available to newsmen on Tuesday noted that consequently, all the Education Secretaries that were on leave are also removed from office.

He added that all teachers, Headmasters and Principals (both Junior and Senior) are to be reshuffled within their Local Government Areas.

The Statement further directed the 13 Council Chairmen of the State to liaise with concerned authorities to carry out the directive.

He explained that the decision followed the emergency meeting held at the Presidential Lodge New Government House, Abakaliki, between the Governor Umahi and stakeholders in education sector, on how to improve the State education system.

The SSG noted that the State Governor also directed that all Local Government Areas in the State are to organize education and health summits to reevaluate the education and health systems.

He stated that during the summit, education and health stakeholders will make useful suggestions on how to make the systems more functional.

The Statement further directed the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner to coordinate the exercise which is slated to commence from 1st July, 2021.

“All the Headmasters and Principals of schools are hereby directed to ensure regular clearing of their school premises and also, every pupil, student and staff of each school is to plant at least one tree and this should be supervised by the 13 Council Chairmen in their various LGAs.

The Statement therefore directed all concerned to strictly comply with the directive.























