Coup: Army Will Defend Nigeria’s Democracy At All Cost, COAS Vows

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared that the Nigerian military will always defend the nation’s democracy at all costs using every constitutional means.

Lt. General Lagbaja spoke at the Passing Out Parade of officers of Executive Commission Course One of the Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

“He emphasized that the desire of every Nigerian is a flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance, that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation,” the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement.

He is assuring of the unalloyed loyalty and commitment of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to stoutly defend the nation’s territorial integrity and ensure internal security against non-state actors such as Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, Indigenous People of Biafra (POB) and other criminal elements.

The COAS, however, warned that the activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist groups in the North East, kidnappings and banditry in the North West and North Central as well as secessionist agitations by IPOB in the South East could undermine the nation’s cherished corporate existence and national security if they not immediately nipped in the bud.

According to the Army chief, the graduating officers must therefore brace up for the arduous task ahead. He said most of them will be deployed to the battlefields where their services are highly needed to surmount all security threats.

He is also warning the officers against indulging in any form of insubordination and to remain apolitical in discharging their constitutional duties of protecting their fatherland.

“I, therefore, charge all Nigerian Army personnel to be proud champions of our flourishing democracy and remain apolitical in discharging their constitutional duties,” the COAS added.

The 239 Passing out Cadets comprise 12 female and 228 male Cadets.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



