Coup: Tinubu Hosts Special ECOWAS Meeting On Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the coup in Republic of Niger that toppled the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu would host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake.

Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

United States Vice President, Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate telephone conversation. On Thursday evening Tinubu affirmed the support of the US and UN for the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.





