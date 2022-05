Alleged Blasphemy: Sokoto Govt Declares 24 Hours’ Curfew

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state with immediate effect.

According to a short statement released by the governor and shared on the government’s official Facebook page by his special adviser on media and publicity,

Mohammed Bello, the curfew “is in pursuance of peace and order in Sokoto metropolis and the entire state following the death of a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.”

The new development was confirmed by a member of the media team of the governor, who does not want to be quoted, claiming he was not authorised to do so.

The statement, which quoted Mr Tambuwal, reads in part; “Following the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the developments within (Sokoto) metropolis this morning till afternoon, by the powers conferred on me by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and section 1 and 4 of the Public Order Act; and, also Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, I hereby declare, with immediate effect, a curfew within (Sokoto) metropolis of Sokoto township for the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to the good people of Sokoto State to kindly continue to observe law and order and calm down (on the) restiveness currently pervading in the metropolis.

“Everyone should, please, in the interest of peace go back home and observe this (these) measures, with a view of the reestablishment of peace, law and order in the state.”