PDP Governorship Candidate In Enugu, Peter Mba Announces Ossai As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 flag bearer of the People’s Democratic party PDP in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has announced Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai as his running mate.

He made this known Sunday at the Base Event Centre Enugu, during a chit chat with Newsmen.

It was the first formal announcement of the PDP guber running mate by Mbah.

The oil magnate who promised to run an open door and all inclusive government, if given the mandate, said his priority will be to raise the state Gross Domestic product GDP from its present four billion to 30 billion dollars.

The national leadership of the PDP has announced Ex- Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo to head the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee (DGSC).

He added that if elected, he would operate a private sector driven government.

A statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP hinted that the screening exercise will hold at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10am prompt.

The PDP said screening is mandatory for all nominated Deputy Gubernatorial Candidates of the Party.