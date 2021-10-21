Court Adjourns, Refuses Application To Transfer Nnamdi Kanu’ To Kuje Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday fixed Nov. 10 for hearing the application of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, challenging the competency of the charged preferred against him by the Federal Government

Justice Binta Nyako fixed the date after the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) filed a fresh seven-count charge against Kanu.

The judge also made an order that three people of Kanu’s choice should be allowed to visit him every Thursday

However, Kanu’s plea to be transfered to Kuje Correctional Centre was rejected by the court.

Earlier, the DSS brought Kanu into the courtroom on the fifth floor of the high-rise building about 9:45am in company of heavily armed security agents.

African Examiner reports that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on Monday filed fresh charge against Kanu bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.

In the same vein, there was pandemonium earlier at the main entrance of the building as lawyers clashed with the DSS personnel over refusal to allow them access into the court premises.

African Examiner reported earlier that Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

He had been granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

He later left Nigeria after soldiers raided his father’s residence in Abia state in November 2017.

IPOB was subsequently declared a terrorist group by the defence headquarters and court after the south-east governors proscribed it.

The Federal Government arrested and returned Kanu on June 20.























