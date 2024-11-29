Court Discharges, Acquits 50 Persons Alleged To Be IPOB Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted no fewer than 50 persons alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of allegations bordering on terrorism.

Delivering judgment, Omotosho held that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) failed, in its entirety, to establish a case against the 50 defendants, including four women.

Justice Omotosho, who upheld the no-case submission of the defendants, said that the prosecution failed to adduce any credible evidence, linking the defendants with the allegations they were charged.

The judge consequently struck out the three-count charge preferred against the defendants.

The Inspector-General of Police had sued the 50 defendants.

In the charge dated Jan. 10 but filed on Feb. 9, count one alleged that on or about Dec. 12, 2023, at Umunze Village, Uga Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, while acting on tipoff of Intelligent gathering, intercepted and arrested them by the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Police Command led by Collins Eruogwu together with local vigilante group.

They were alleged to have assembled themselves inside a 911 truck with Reg No. XA-139 BDN, and engaging themselves in a meeting all about, and in connection with an act of terrorism.

Besides, they were alleged to have in their custody 48 black caps, 25 red caps, and six orange colour caps, and all were designed in IPOB emblem with various degrees of charms which they admitted to having possessed the spiritual power of disappearing while carrying out your terrorist transaction.

The police further alleged that their “gathering is for the purpose of promoting illegality in other to terrorise the people of Anambra State and that thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 12 of Terrorism g, (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022”.