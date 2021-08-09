Court Orders Forfeiture Of Properties Linked To Okorocha, Wife To State Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Justice Fred Njemanze of the Imo State High Court has ordered a permanent forfeiture of Royal Spring Palm Estate and other properties linked to the former governor Rochas Okorocha and his wife.

The judge also ordered that the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko belonging to the Rochas Foundation to be surrendered permanently to the state government.

The justice, who is due for retirement tomorrow (Tuesday) also ordered a final forfeiture of all the properties contained in pages 226 to 272 of the state government white paper on recovery of lands and properties allegedly belonging to the state government.

The properties which were not less than 47 were said to belong to the members of the Okorocha’s family and associates.

Njemanze held that Okorocha failed to convince the court on why a final forfeiture order would not be made in respect to the properties in question.

The jurist said, “There is no reason before me on why the forfeiture should not be made absolute and final. Every property on pages 226 to 272 of the white paper has been forfeited to the Imo state Government and they can do with it whatever they deem fit.”

Some of the properties to be forfeited include, Eastern Palm University, Ogboko;, Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments; IBC staff quarters said to have been illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri magistrate quarters, Orlu road/cooperative office/Girls Guide allegedly converted to private use housing market square, Kilimanjaro eatery; Public building plot B/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout given to the ministry of women affairs for establishing a skills acquisition centre for women, allegedly acquired for the benefit of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s all-in stall, Aba road, Plot P5, Naze residential layout, initially part of primary school management board but now annexed to All-In Stall, Aba Road, belonging to Nkechi Okorocha.

Addressing Journalists at the court premises, counsel to Okorocha’s wife, Oba Maduagwu, SAN, said that the order was an abuse of court procedure.























