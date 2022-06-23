Court Remands Man For Alleged Possession Of Fake $400,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Darius Khobo of the High Court, Kaduna on Thursday ordered that Peter Samson, be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged possession of 400,000 counterfeit dollars.

Khobo gave the order after the Prosecution Counsel, Precious Onyeneho, prayed that Samson be remanded pending the completion of investigation.

The judge ordered Samson’s counsel, Frank Isaac, to file a written bail application.

He adjourned the case until July 25, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna State Command, charged Samson with one count of currency counterfeiting.

Earlier, the prosecution told the court that the defendant was arrested by the anti-graft agency on May 18, following an intelligence report.

He stated that the agency received a report on the activities of a syndicate of fraudsters duping unsuspecting victims in Kawo Area of Kaduna state.

Onyeneho added that upon receiving the report, the operatives swung into action, arrested the defendant and found with fake 400,000 dollars in his possession.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 5(1)(b) of the counterfeit currency (Special Provisions) Acts, Cap C35,vol 4, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

NAN