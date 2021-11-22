Monday Is No More Work-Free Day In Anambra – Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr C. Don Adinuba, the Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, has informed all public service workers in the state that Monday is no more a work- free Day in the state, effective from Nov. 22.

He said that Anambra Government wishes to remind all individuals and organisations in the state that work has resumed in earnest in Anambra.

Adinuba said this in a press statement on Sunday in Awka

“This reminder became imperative in view of the tendency of some people to observe in the last few months every Monday as a work-free day.

“Work free day was being observed in the state in compliance with the directive by some non-state actors in an effort to press the Federal Government to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is in the interest of our people that all markets, all businesses, all offices and all schools in Anambra operate fully every Monday, with effect from Nov. 22.

All our people are once again assured that they will not face any kind of molestation on any day of the week from any quarters henceforth,” Adinuba reassured.