Covid-19: Compulsory Vaccination Is From The Pit Of Hell – Pastor Paul Enenche

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, says the plan to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone across the globe is from the “pit of hell”.

Eneche disclosed this during the “Early Will I Seek You” program at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, Abuja.

According to the preacher, people should have the right to choose if they want to seek medical help or not even when they are sick.

He said: “We terminate the demonic covid agenda. We terminate the demonic false vaccination agenda all around the earth.

“In case you don’t know, compulsory vaccination is from the pit of hell. Nobody is ever permitted to be given an injection by force for any reason. It is from the pit of hell. That is what you are praying about.

“Anybody who is sick has the right to be treated and anybody by choice can receive any medication, any time. Even God Almighty gave man a choice in the Garden of Eden, only the devil leaves people with no choice.”























