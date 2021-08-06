COVID-19: Infections Surge As Nigeria Records 566 New Cases, 11 Deaths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday reported 566 additional COVID-19 infections due to a surge in the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

The NCDC, which made this known via its website on Friday Morning, also stated that 11 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded as of Aug. 5.

According to the NCDC, the 566 new infections were recorded across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre, reported 283 cases while Akwa Ibom followed with 88 cases and Oyo State ranked third with 62 cases.

Rivers recorded 62 cases to rank fourth while the FCT reported 18 new infections.

Ogun State and Ekiti reported 17 and 13 Infections each, while Kwara recorded 11, even as Plateau and Zamfara reported six and three, with Kaduna and Kastina registering two cases each, respectively.

It added that five states: Edo, Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported zero cases.

The Public health agency noted that the figure raised the country’s total infections to 176,577, while the fatality toll now stands at 2,178.

The figure is the highest daily infection recorded in the country for more than five months.

The country’s COVID-19 infections have been rising over the past weeks since the discovery of the Delta strain, bringing fears of renewed pressure on the health system.























