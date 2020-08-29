COVID-19: Nigeria Records Lowest Daily Tally Of 160 Cases

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 160 new cases of COVID-19, with total infections rising to 53, 477.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The 160 new cases marked the lowest figure in the country since the last three months.

On Aug. 4, Nigeria reported 288 COVID-19 cases and 290 new cases just one week later.

The NCDC further reported 252 cases on Aug. 25 and 221 on Aug. 26.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC also stated that 291 persons recovered from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours with no fatality.

The public health agency noted that the new figure brought the total number of confirmed cases to 53,477 in the country.

Out of this figure, the NCDC said 41,017 had been successfully treated and discharged while the death toll remained at 1011 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 160 new cases were from 15 states.

According to it, Plateau topped the list with 44 cases, Lagos came second with 27 infections, followed by Katsina, 18, Edo, 15 and the FCT, 14.

Others were Ondo with 10, Oyo, 9, Kwara, 6, Abia and Nasarawa, 4, Kano , 3, Ekiti and Kaduna, 2, Kebbi and Ogun, 1.

Meanwhile, the agency said that the reopening of places of worship did not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had subsided.

“If you must gather to worship in the mosque today, take preventive measures to protect yourself and loved ones.

“Wear a face mask and don’t share personal items,” it said.

Spread the love





















