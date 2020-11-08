W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 59 New Infections – Kaduna 28

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 59 new infections of Coronavirus (Covid-19), were reported in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday.

The NCDC has conducted about 681,599 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country.

It said that the new infections were recorded from eight states with no Covid-19-related death in the last 24 hours in the country.

The health agency also announced that 40 patients have been successfully treated and have been discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the breakdown, released by the agency, Kaduna state recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with 28 new infections, while Rivers had 9, Ogun confirmed 8 and Ondo reported 8 infections.

Amongst other states are Kano and Niger with 2 cases each, Kwara and Plateau also confirm 1 case each.

According to the NCDC, “till  date, 63,790 cases have been confirmed, 59,884 cases discharged and 1,154 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

