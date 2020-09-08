COVID-19: Ogun Governor Orders Schools To Reopen September 21

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Government has announced Monday, September 21, 2020, for the reopening of all schools in the South west state.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Kunle Somorin made the announcement Monday in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The statement noted that the second phase of the reopening of schools was extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

Accordingly, the Ogun State authority disclosed that the primary one to primary three pupils would resume for three hours between 8.00 am and 11.00 am, primary four to primary six pupils will resume at 12.00 noon and close at 3.00 pm.

Similarly, the Junior Secondary School (JSS) one to three pupils would resume to schools between 8.00 am and 11.00 am and Senior Secondary School one to three pupils would be in the schools between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.

The staggered resumption, according to the State government, was in addition to the earlier resumption of students in SSS three, who are currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The statement read in part: “Technical and vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, early child care development and education classes, three to five years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

“Private schools are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

“Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from September 21, 2020 as may be determined by their respective Management.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary six students in public primary schools into JSS one of public secondary schools.

“However, primary six students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

“The hitherto JSS three students who have now been promoted to SS one will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.”

The reopening follows further relaxation of lockdown by the Federal Government (FG) due to COVID-19 pandemic.

