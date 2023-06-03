Critically Ailing Ondo Governor Returns From Germany, Bedridden in Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is critically sick is presently bedridden and receiving treatments in Ibadan.

Recall that last week, the governor was flown to Germany in an air ambulance to receive treatments.

Sources say that he has since returned back to the country, but instead of going to Akure the capital town of his home state, he was taken to his home in Ibadan where he is secretly receiving treatments.

Despite his inability to function properly the ailing Governor has refused to hand over to his deputy to run the affairs of the state, a situation that has caused animosity among stakeholders in the state.

Sources also say that the governor’s son, Jide Akeredolu has been allegedly running the affair of the state in the absence of his father.

The source of the governor’s strange sickness is unknown but many citizens of the state are speculating that the governor’s ordeal may not be unconnected to the way he disrespects the Obas and traditional institutions in the state.