Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor Reveals How Church Contributed To Sammie Okposo’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular broadcaster and socialite, Ifedayo Olarinde, a.k.a Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the revelation made by the general overseer of Power City International Church, Pastor Abel Damina, concerning the death of the popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Pastor Abel Damina, in his sermon in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, disclosed that the church contributed to the death of Sammie Okposo.

Abel, who berated the church for the singer’s death, stated that the church failed to offer support and encouragement to the singer in the course of his sex scandal a few months ago.

He said: “When Pastor Mattew Ashimolowo broke the news to me and I went on social media, I saw lots of RIP and what came to my mind is the cruelty of the church and the wickedness in the hearts of people that are in churches.

“Sammie was in a situation not too long ago, and all the church could do was to team up and denounce him, wound him, scandalize him, stop him from their churches without informing him, cancel his meetings, delete his number and shut him down.

”As far as the churches are concerned, he is now Satan. And the only organization on earth that wounded him is the church. A brother does something wrong. Instead of rallying around and restoring him, rebuke him in love and strengthen him.

”After his death, many are now saying what a loss, but you were the people that killed him. What kills a man fast is rejection.”

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze, in a post accompanied by the pastor’s photo on his Instagram page, wrote: “God bless you @abeldamina you are 250 percent correct! He is speaking the truth.”