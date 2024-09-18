Nigerian Man Cured Of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant In US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 66-year-old Nigerian man, Salisu Ahmed, is now the fourth person in the world to be cured of HIV after a stem cell transplant.

Ahmed speaking in a recent interview disclosed that he contracted the virus 31 years ago from his first extramarital affair.

Speaking on his challenges, Ahmed talked about the hardships he faced, including the stigma associated with his condition.

“I was denied the use of the bathroom of the compound; I was not allowed to access the toilet. I was formerly a teacher, so I was asked honourably to stop coming to the school,” Ahmed said, according to Punch.

Also, he was abandoned by his family which according to him increased the isolation he suffered.

However, his suffering came to an end after the stem cell transplant he performed at the City of Hope Medical Center in the United States.

According to statement from the center, Ahmed entered remission after he discontinued antiretroviral therapy and he is now the fourth person globally and also the oldest to achieve long-term remission from HIV.

The medical team made used of the stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that which made the virus unable to replicate.