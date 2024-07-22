Dangote: Reps To Investigate ‘Inferior Fuel’ Allegations, Order New Test

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has expressed readiness to investigate allegations that products being produced at the Dangote Refinery are inferior to imported ones, and will also test the refinery’s products as part of its investigation.

This was revealed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, during a visit to the Dangote Refinery on Saturday.

A statement later sent in by the Dangote Group’s media team on Sunday, said the speaker had expressed concern over the controversy surrounding the quality of imported refined products into Nigeria, and stated that the Green Chamber would establish a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.

He emphasised that sampled products from various sources would undergo testing as part of this initiative.

The Speaker also expressed admiration for the infrastructure at the Dangote Oil Refinery, describing it as a significant asset in Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in petroleum products. He noted that the refinery has positioned itself as a pivotal player, especially at a time when global concerns over energy security and sustainability are paramount.

“Today’s visit to the magnificent facilities of Dangote Industries Oil Refinery section has been nothing short of enlightening. It has afforded us a rare opportunity to witness first-hand the monumental strides that your organisation has made in transforming the landscape of petroleum production in Nigeria. The sheer scale and sophistication of this facility are awe-inspiring; it stands as a beacon of hope for our country as we navigate through the turbulent waters of energy supply challenges,” he said.

Commending the state-of-the-art technology implemented at the petroleum refinery, Abbas praised it as revolutionary and a shining example of engineering and innovation excellence.

“Each corner of this facility resonates with the echoes of hard work, dedication, and an unyielding pursuit of quality. It is evident that every drop produced here carries not just oil but also the hopes and dreams of millions who yearn for a brighter future. We are deeply impressed by what we have seen during this visit which confirms the rating of this industry as the single largest oil refinery in Africa. This remarkable achievement does not merely reflect corporate success; it symbolises national pride, a tribute to what can be accompanied when visionary leadership meets relentless determination,” he said.

Acknowledging the numerous challenges likely encountered during the construction of the refinery, the Speaker lauded Dangote for his steadfast commitment to achieving excellence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the myriad challenges that have beset this remarkable facility. The regulatory hurdles that often loom like dark clouds over progress, the complexities surrounding crude oil supplies that can stifle even the most ambitious endeavours, and the daunting economic landscape we navigate especially in these times when our economy grapples with foreign exchange constraints are all formidable adversaries. Yet, despite these tribulations, your unwavering commitment to excellence shines through,” he attested.

While Speaking earlier, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, asserted that products refined at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, are of superior quality compared to imported equivalents and meet international standards. He expressed his confidence, after the House leadership insisted on testing other diesel products, alongside Dangote’s diesel at its state-of-the-art laboratory.

During the tour, Dangote said diesel samples were procured from two well-known filling stations near Eleko junction along the Lekki Epe Expressway, by the honourable members.

Chairman of the House Committee on Downstream, Hon. Ikeagwunon Ugochinyere, and Chairman of the House Committee on Midstream, Hon. Okojie Odianosen, oversaw the collection of samples from the Mild Hydro Cracking (MHC) unit of Dangote refinery for testing of all the samples.

Dangote said, “Lab tests revealed that Dangote’s diesel had a sulphur content of 87.6 ppm (parts per million), whereas the other two samples showed sulphur levels exceeding 1800 ppm and 2000 ppm respectively.”

Dangote emphasised that these findings debunked claims made by Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority, who recently asserted that imported diesel surpasses domestically refined products.

Ahmed had alleged that Dangote refinery and other modular refineries like Waltersmith and Aradel produced diesel with sulphur content ranging from 650 to 1200 ppm—a statement criticised by many Nigerians as a tactic to favour imported products over local ones.