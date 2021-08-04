Dangote Salt Introduces Art Challenge 2021, Calls For Entries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dangote Salt is calling for creative entries in the second edition of the Dangote Salt art challenge.

The opening date for the submissions is 1st of July 2021 and the closing date has been extended to 13th of August 2021.

The Executive Director Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries Plc (A subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited) Hajia Fatima Aliko-Dangote said that the inaugural edition of the Salt Challenge in 2020 provided an impactful platform for Art enthusiasts in Nigeria to explore their imagination, create and share artwork produced using salt.

She mentioned that the Dangote salt challenge would become an annual art challenge to highlight, reward and connect with the young art enthusiasts across the country. The challenge is holding digitally on Dangote salt social media pages.

Outlining the criteria for entry; The Head of Marketing, Mr. Olusegun Ajala said that the creative “salt art” process should be recorded, photographed and submitted to the Dangote Salt social media pages (Facebook & Instagram) using the hashtag #dangotesaltartchallenge2

He also disclosed that the panel of judges for the competition would comprise Kaduna born Multi-disciplinary artist William’s Chechet and visual artist Haneefah Adams.

The winner of the 2021 Dangote Salt Art Challenge will receive a cash price of N500, 000 and a Dangote Salt-sponsored art residency at the renowned Edo Global Art Foundation in Benin, where Mr. Enotie Ogbebor, the resident Creative Director of the Foundation, will mentor him or her.

The runner-ups will also receive a cash prize of N250, 000 and N100, 000 respectively. Dangote Salt will also provide consolation prizes for 20 other entries.

Details on terms and conditions for participation is available on Dangote Salt social media pages,

Instagram: @Dangote_Salt

Facebook: Dangote Salt

www.nasconplc.com
























