Davido To Play On 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Davido will feature on the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack ‘Better Together’.

Davido announced this on Twitter on Friday.

The singer will play alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

Taking to his Twitter page, Davido wrote: “I’m honoured to be featured on the Official @FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack!

“Who dey wamba, we still qualify las las.

“See you all later tonight, This one is for Africa! TULE! WE RISE!”