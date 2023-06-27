Death Sentence: No Plan To Pardon Adedoyin, Says Governor Adeleke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Osun State Government has refuted claims that it intends to subvert the death sentence on Dr Rahman Adedoyin.

The African Examiner recalls that Adedoyin and two others, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, were sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of Adegoke.

Adegoke was a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and he died inside Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, in November 2021.

Speaking on this development, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday in Osogbo disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo as it stated that the claim is not true.

According to Rasheed, Governor Ademola Adeleke is not a friend or partner of the owner of Oduduwa University and will not meddle in the arraignment, hearing and sentencing of the accused.



The statement read: “Reacting to the growing rumour of possible state pardon for the businessman, Governor Adeleke was quoted as noting that his administration has never and will never intervene in the judicial process, labeling those behind the fake news as public enemies.

“Governor Adeleke has not and will never contemplate exercising the prerogative of mercy or whatever the report calls it, on a matter under adjudication which has generated deep interest among local and global communities.

“It is important to clarify that neither the State Governor nor his political party has any hidden plot on the said murder case other than a public interest agenda to see culprits in the dastardly act face the full wrath of the law. That explains why no PDP member is involved as counsel for any of the convicted individuals and why the state judiciary enjoys and exercises its full independence in the hearing and judgment of the case.

“It is uncharitable for political enemies and their paid agents to attempt any linkage between the convicted businessman and the state Governor. We affirm with all sense of responsibility that Governor Adeleke is not at any material time a friend or partner of the owner of Oduduwa University and did not interfere, intervene or manifest any untoward agenda in the arraignment, hearing and sentencing of the accused.”





