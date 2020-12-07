Dickson Wins Bayelsa West Senatorial By-Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Seriake Dickson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Dec. 5, Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said that Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.

11 political parties participated in the election.

Mr Seriake Dickson is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state.

