W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Dickson Wins Bayelsa West Senatorial By-Election

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, December 7th, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Seriake Dickson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Dec. 5, Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said that Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.

11 political parties participated in the election.

Mr Seriake Dickson is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa state.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=58141

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us