Dismay As 2 UNIZIK Students Died From Generator Fumes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, were Sunday evening thrown into shock, as two of their colleagues were found dead at a private hostel in the institution.

Our Correspondent gathered that their corpses were almost decomposing as at the time they were found

It was gathered that Room One of the hostel, situated at the William’s Lodge, where the incident occurred was forced open as a result of heavy offensive odour coming out from the hostel room.

The two unidentified students, a male, and a female, according to a student who do not want his name in print, might have passed on days before their corpses were found.

It was also learnt that parents of the dead female student identified as Adaeze, had been calling her mobile phone line for some days without any response.

“When the several calls were not responded to, the Source said, the parents, in the process, became bothered and reported to the Police” said the Source.

The parents in company with the security operatives stormed the hostel to check on her, they met her door tightly locked.

He said when they forced the door open, they found the two students lying dead in the room.

Anambra police public Relations officer PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the incident, said “there was no stench.

According to him, the girl was not answering calls which got parents worried, they reported to the Police who forced the door open. No mark of violence on the bodies

“They died apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes.

He disclosed that “the generator was found in a closed place facing the room, the cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy.

Some the students living in the hostel said they are yet to recover from the shock of the sorrowful incident.