Dowen College: Police Vow To Unravel Death Of 12 Years Old Student

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said it has commenced investigation into the death of one Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos who died under tragic circumstances a few days ago.

The controversial death of Sylvester who would have turned 12 years on Saturday has since gone viral on social media.

The Spokesperson of the Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement signed on Saturday, said though no formal report of the incident was made to the police the Commissioner of Police, CP Hekeem Odumosu, upon hearing about it instantly directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division under whose jurisdiction the place of incident is, to immediately visit the school to carry out an initial investigation into the incident.

The statement reads: “This directive has been carried out as an investigation into the case has since commenced.

“However, in view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has also been directed to take over the investigation of the case immediately.

“Members of the public, particularly the deceased’s bereaved parents, friends, and relatives, are assured that the Lagos State Police Command has deployed all available human and material resources at its disposal to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sad and unfortunate incident.

“While the diligent investigation is ongoing, members of the public are advised against taking the law into their own hands.

“They are also enjoined to refrain from comments that could jeopardize the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the bereaved family, has equally assured that the outcome of police investigation would be made public in due course.”