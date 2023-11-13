Driver Fleeing LASTMA Officials Kills Two Road Sweepers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A driver evading arrest by traffic officials on Monday morning killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene of the accident, gathered that the driver, whose name is unknown as of press time, was chased by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) when the fleeing driver rammed into two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at their duty post by the roadside.

The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers.

Security agents including policemen have since arrived at the scene and tear-gassed protesters in an attempt to disperse them and quell the situation.

Meanwhile, LAWMA confirmed the death of the two sanitation workers in a statement on Monday.





