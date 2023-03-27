‘leave Ugwuanyi Out Of Your Predicament’ Ohanaeze Tells Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has urged former Enugu state Governor, and incumbent Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani to stop further verbal attacks on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Since Nnamani lost his bid to return to the Senate, he has not spared Ugwuanyi, blaming him for his electoral loss.

But in a statement made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Enugu, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said Nnamani should stop blaming Ugwuanyi for his predicament.

Okwu, who said the former governor was displaying ingratitude, stated that it was shocking that the same Nnamani who praised Ugwuanyi to high heavens for bringing him back into political limelight, was now attacking him (Ugwuanyi) without restraint.

“We find no justification to the current verbal attack on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by Senator Chimaroke Nnamani. Enugu people have not forgotten how then governor, Sullivan Chime made him politically irrelevant.

“It was this same Ugwuanyi that resurrected him. Ugwuanyi bought Senate form for Nnamani while he was in the US. The forms were sent to him there for his signature. That was how he returned to the country and returned to the Senate.

“He said several times that it was Ugwuanyi that revived him. Today, Ugwuanyi has become a devil simply because he did not make it back to the Senate.

“When he started doing anti-party, did he consult Ugwuanyi who he said is now the leader? He took his personal decisions and should take responsibility for that.”

Okwu thefore, urged the former governor to accept the outcome of the National Assembly election in good faith, stressing that “former Governor Nnamani is a statesman and he should act as one. We urge him to stop making statements that are creating unnecessary divisions in Enugu State.”