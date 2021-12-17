Atiku Felicitates With President Buhari @79

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has celebrated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

Taking to his Twitter account, Atiku prayed for good health and vitality for the president.

He wrote: “A very hearty birthday felicitation to President @MBuhari. I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with good health and vitality.”

African Examiner writes that Buhari, who turned 79 years old today, celebrated his birthday in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is to participate in the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated that the President cut his 79th birthday cake molded in national colours, green-white-green to begin the day before going on to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan.