Crossover Services Suffers Setback As FG Restricts Religious Gatherings To 50% Capacity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The annual crossover services held by religious organizations across the country is under “attack” as the Boss Mustapha led Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has directed that indoor religious gatherings should be limited to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The PSC stated that there has been reduced compliance to public health social measures which has led to increased COVID-19 cases in the country.

The committee, however, disclosed that it may be forced to introduce more restrictions should there be an increase in cases.