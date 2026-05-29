No Plan to Make Jonathan PDP Candidate — Wike Faction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has denied reports claiming that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been chosen as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Friday, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, described the reports as false, misleading, and not authorised by the party leadership.

The faction also called on security agencies to investigate those behind the reports, saying they were aimed at causing political tension and confusion.

The clarification comes after another PDP group reportedly announced plans for a convention in Abuja to endorse Jonathan as its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

However, the Wike-aligned faction insisted that no such convention or endorsement has been approved or scheduled by any recognised organ of the party.

It added that the PDP had already concluded its primary elections for various positions, including governorship, National Assembly, and the presidency, in line with electoral guidelines and the party’s constitution.

The faction urged party members and the public to disregard the reports, describing them as attempts to mislead and create division within the political space.

It also advised Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the claim in order to protect his reputation and maintain the integrity of the democratic process.