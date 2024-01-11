DSTV Makes U-Turn, Supersport To Televise AFCON Matches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – SuperSport channels on DSTV and GOtv will now showcase all the 52 matches of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament taking place in Cote d’Ivoire.

This was announced in a tweet on Wednesday night.

The tweets read: “No gree for anybody! Watch all 52 matches of the #afcon2023 on

@supersports.”

It could be recalled that Multichoice had previously stated that DSTV would not be able to broadcast the AFCON.

In a statement, they disclosed that the television company did not secure the rights.

The African Examiner writes that SuperSport along with NTA will show the tournament live from Cote d’Ivoire.

AFCON will begin on Saturday, 13 January 2024.





