Ebonyi House Declares 3 PDP Lawmakers’ Seats Vacant

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, March 16th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has declared three vacant seats of its members whom were elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP .
Our Correspondent reports that the action followed a letter of resignation purportedly written by the said three lawmakers.
The affected lawmakers, are, Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North); Franca Okpo Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi West)
Hon. Francis Nwifiru, the Embattled Speaker of the House, read the letter during an emergency sitting of the House.
It could be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on March 8, 2022, sacked the Ebonyi State Speaker and 15 other Lawmakers for defecting from PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



