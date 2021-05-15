Ebonyi Housing Commissioner, Uche Okah, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing, Uche Okah, is dead.

She reportedly died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja, where she was getting treatment over an undisclosed illness.

Governor David Umahi on Saturday condoled with the husband of the deceased, Celestine Okah, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

Umahi stated that the late Okah was a dependable ally in the success story of Ebonyi State under his administration.

“We have received with rude shock the sad news of the abrupt demise of your amiable wife and dependable asset to our Government, Late Engineer Mrs. Uche Okah.

“No doubt, her demise has placed a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but we encourage you to hope in the Lord for comfort bearing in mind that both my Family and Government are saddened by this unfortunate incident and we all share with you in this moment of grief,” the statement partly read.

The governor also urged the deceased family to put their faith in the Lord and not grieve like people without hope.























