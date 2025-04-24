ECOWAS Convenes Meeting In Ghana On Withdrawal Of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers has convened a meeting in Accra, Ghana, to deliberate on the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the regional bloc.

The Chairman of the Council, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, made this known in a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy.

“The Extraordinary Session follows a directive from the Authority of Heads of State and Government during its 66th Ordinary Session, mandating the Council to adopt modalities and a contingency plan for the disengagement of the three Sahelian nations.

“The ECOWAS Commission is expected to present memoranda addressing the withdrawal process, suspension of programmes in the affected countries, and challenges related to the free movement of people, goods and services.

“Additionally, the Council will examine the potential relocation of ECOWAS institutions and agencies currently based in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger with an eye toward mitigating any disruptions caused by their exit,” Tuggar said.

He said the session marked a difficult moment in ECOWAS’s history, adding it was never the community’s wish to deliberate on the withdrawal of member states.

“In recognising the sovereignty of these nations under their current military governments, we must now adapt and chat a forward-looking path”.

He urged the ministers to embrace institutional renewal and recommitment to regional integration, emphasising ECOWAS remain the most integrated regional bloc in Africa, underpinned by harmonised policies and shared vision for political, economic and security cooperation.

“As we look ahead, our responsibility is to maintain the ECOWAS legacy and pass it on stronger to the next generation. Our unity has been tested before and we emerged stronger. We will do so again,” he stated.

The chairman of the council stressed the need for the ministers to engage in constructive deliberations and ensure the effective implementation of the countries withdrawal, reaffirming ECOWAS remain the premier platform for tackling West Africa’s collective challenges.

“Membership, as the saying goes, has its privileges,” he added.

He expressed appreciation of member states to the government and people of Ghana for their hospitality in hosting the critical session on sideline of the inauguration of “ECOWAS@50” celebrations.

The minister described the commemorative activities as timely reflection of the bloc’s achievements and aspirations, saying the gathering demonstrated unwavering commitment to advance the sub-regional community and fulfill ECOWAS’s core purpose.

NAN reports that on Jan. 29,Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formally withdrew from the regional bloc.

The military-led governments in the three West African nations decided to withdraw from the bloc, and formed their own security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States, in September 2023.

With the withdrawal of the three states, ECOWAS now has 12 members. (NAN)