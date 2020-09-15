Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu, Obaseki Sign Peace Accord; Pledge Credible Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All candidates in this Saturday Edo State governorship poll, election have signed a peace accord.

While doing this, the promised to abide by the rules and regulations of the decisive poll, as stipulated in the electoral law.

Speaking at the ceremony Tuesday, a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.) who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC) declared that Edo, south south deserved peace.

Gen. Abubakar said: “As you are aware, since 1999, every election in Nigeria has been conducted with various degree of violence.

“The tension and anxiety associated with election necessitated the setting up of the NPC who is to support peaceful election process and enthrone culture of peace.

“The gubernatorial election in Edo state is only a few days away and we want peace during and after the election.

“We want to see Nigeria as a place where people come out peacefully during election and cast their votes without deprivation, intimidation and cohesion.’’

He urged the candidates to support the process and not just signing the peace accord only, but to encourage them to accept the result no matter the outcome.

While commending the Benin Monarch for the role he had played in bringing peace to Edo, Gen Abdulsalami advised: “By signing this peace accord today, you are committing yourselves to ensure an enduring peace in Nigeria and Edo State before, during and after the election.

“We have been given assurances by the INEC Chairman who told us that they were ready with all the necessary logistics to conduct free and fair election.

“So, the rest is left for you and the voters to do the right thing by desisting from selling your votes, vote buying, selling your right, conscience and freedom’’.

Still, he called on all stakeholders to use the Edo election as a test for future elections in the country.

In his address, the State Governor Godwin Obaseki, also the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said after signing the peace accord, that he was fully committed to ensuring that the election was violence free.

“In addition to being a candidate, I am the Chief Security Officer of the state. I have no choice therefore, than to state publicly, once again, that we are committed to peace in our dear state.

“Let me appeal to this national peace committee to extend same to some other political actors in the state who have influence in the political space’’.

Obaseki urged the peace committee to ensure that the political actors, not only signed the accord, but to persuade them to see the need to ensure peace in the state.

Similarly, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu, promised to counsel his supporters to conduct themselves in a manner to achieve peaceful poll.

“We are grateful to the peace committee, INEC and the Police. We are also grateful to the Oba of Benin because, what we are witnessing today was actually initiated few weeks ago by the Oba.” Ize-Iyamu restated.

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was fully prepared for the election, adding that all arrangements for the poll had been concluded.

The ceremony was graced by the traditional rulers and religious leaders.

