Edo 2020: Oshiomhole’s Ex-Aide Defects to PDP, Donates N5m to Obaseki’s Campaign

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An ex-aide to Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andrew Momodu, has defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the reports, Momodu also pledged the sum of N5 million to support Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the PDP.

Also, the Eramah Anwian of Anwain Kingdom in Etsako East Local Government Area, LGA, of Edo North, HRM Mufutairu Oare, promised Obaseki of the support of people of the area.

The monarch stated this during the Governor’s visit to his palace during the PDP campaign in the area on Tuesday.

“Mr. Governor, we are assuring you that you are at home. This community road has been a disaster for over a thousand years until your intervention.

“We were cut off from Edo State until you gave us a good road that integrated us back as members of the state. We cannot forget such a gesture.” He said

The monarch, while thanking the governor for his contributions to the development of the community, assured the governor that the people will support his re-election.