EFCC Arrests Ex-Gov Obiano’s Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has taken into custody Eberechukwu, the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The former Anambra First Lady, who has been under investigation, is currently in the custody of the commission in Abuja.

It was learnt that Mrs Obiano was being questioned for alleged fraud.

Mrs Obiano caused a stir after she became involved in a brawl with a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain and wife of Biafra warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, during the swearing-in of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as Anambra State Governor on March 17.

She is seeking to contest in the 2023 elections to represent Anambra North District at the Senate under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.