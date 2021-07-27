Electoral Process Has Improved Under Buhari: APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the continued voter apathy, rigging, and election violence, the All Progressives Congress says the electoral process has improved under President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that it will support constitutionally-backed innovations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party’s national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, every election conducted in the country has been an improvement on the last,” he claimed. “The APC will continue to support constitutionally-backed innovations by our election management bodies to make our elections more credible.”

He mentioned that the APC “has resolved to entrench internal democracy” in all decision-making processes, particularly party nomination, direct and indirect primaries, or consensus.

However, Mr Akpanudoedehe noted that the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) remained the only legal instrument voters could use to elect progressive leaders.

The APC national secretary explained that this was the only way to sustain the ongoing efforts of the APC government’s development stride at all levels of government.

The APC chieftain urged well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing INEC continuous voter registration exercise to register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Regarding the Peoples Democratic Party, he stated, “We reiterate that it is foolhardy for the PDP to expect its members to sink with it in the face of its failed state.”

Mr Akpanudoedehe urged PDP to note that its leaders who had joined APC were attracted and inspired by the “progressive leadership” of Mr Buhari’s regime.

He added PDP members were also attracted to the APC because of the latter’s internal democracy and pointed out that the recent communiqué by the PDP Governors’ Forum was full of lies and idle conspiracy theories.

“However, it is advisable that the PDP concentrates on redemption instead of blaming the APC or anyone else for its rudderless state,” Mr Akpanudoedehe.

(NAN)























