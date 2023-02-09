EFCC Re-Arraigns Skit Maker Adeherself Over ‘7.9m Fraud’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Adedamola ‘Adeherself‘ Adewale, the skit maker, for alleged N7.9 million internet fraud.

EFCC had in 2020 arraigned the social media influencer for alleged internet fraud. She was later released after meeting her bail conditions.

In the latest judgment delivered on Wednesday, the comedienne was charged on a three-count of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses and retention of criminal product.

NAN reports that the skit-maker was arraigned alongside two others, who are now at large.

EFCC claimed that the defendant alongside Lasisi Adeleke and Sodiq Adeleke — with intent to defraud — attempted to obtain $6, 000 from one Joseph Rumoro on the pretext that the money was meant for procurement of his passport and visa as well as a tax payment.

The commission also alleged that Adewale retained in her bank account the proceeds of cybercrime to the tune of N7.9 million.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 8(a) and 1(3), 8(b) and 1(3) and 17 (a) and (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences, 2006.

Adeherself, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Samuel Daji, the EFCC counsel, informed the court that the case was re-assigned, urging it to remand the defendant pending the commencement of trial.

Daji argued that the case was now before the court and there was a need for proper bail application by the defence.

“My lord, this case was heard before Justice Sherifat Solebo before she retired, and when it was transferred to this honourable court, I informed my learned friend that the case would be coming up on Jan. 25,” he said.

“He said he thought it was the day before.

“This is a matter that is starting afresh before your lordship, and we do not know if the sureties, who stood for her earlier, are dead or not.

“It is proper for the defence to apply afresh for bail before your lordship.”

But Kassim Molade, the defence counsel, prayed the court to retain the bail granted by Solebo to the defendant, pending the filing of a new bail application.

Molade added that the defendant has not been absent from court and is ready to make herself available for trial.

“We passionately urge your lordship to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy the bail given to her by the sister court,” the counsel said further.

“The reason we were not here on January 25 is that prosecution did not get back to me.

“I assure your lordship that before the close of today, I will rush to the sister court to get a copy of the ruling on the bail application.”

Mojisola Dada, the judge, consequently retained the bail granted to the defendant by Solebo pending the filing of a new bail application by the defence counsel.

Dada also ordered the defendant to present her bank statement of account within three weeks.

She held that failure to do so would make the court order her remand.

The case has been adjourned until April 18 for the commencement of trial.

NAN