Eid-El-Kabir Celebration: NEMA Flags Off Operation Eagle Eye In Imo

…. Harp On Synergy Among Sister Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Muslims in Nigeria joins their counterparts across the globe to mark the 2022 Eid- El- Kabir festival, the Owerri, Imo State, operations office of the National Emergency Management NEMA, has flagged off its popular ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ aimed at ensuring free flow traffic and Safety of road users during the celebration.

The Agency explained that the programe is also designed to ensure that the Islamic event is hitch free in Owerri and all its areas of jurisdiction.

Acting Head of the Owerri Operations Office of the NEMA, Mr. Nnaji Ifeanyi, who flagged off the programme yesterday, said this year’s edition is tagged:

“Operation Safe Road” which “is for the Muslims and all road users in the zone during this 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

According to him, the exercise “commenced with a round table discussion and deliberations with the State Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety FRSC, Mr. A.E. Amandikwa, on the ways to make this year’s exercise a successful outing and to strengthen the already existing partnership between the two federal government establishments.

Speaking during the round table talk, Nnaji, stated that it was equally geared towards proffering ways to reduce the constant gridlock experienced in Owerri to the relevant state actors.

He however, emphasized on the need for more collaboration amongst stakeholders in disaster management.

The NEMA Senior Officer, beckoned on FRSC to join the Agency in ensuring free flow of traffic and safety of road users during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Responding, the Acting FRSC Sector Commandant in the State, had expressed happiness with the visit by NEMA, describing it as ‘timely’ and therefore, pledged his support and cooperation towards ensuring a successful exercise.