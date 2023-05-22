Eight Years After, Enugu Community Corronates New Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Obeagu Community in Awgu Council Area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria, have corronated Chief Sylvester Emeka Ojukwu as their traditional ruler, following the demise of Igwe Donatus Ikemefuna eight years ago.

The colourful ceremony which attracted sons and daughters of the locality, as well as in- laws, friends and well wishers, made the people to roll out their drums in celebration of the event held at Community Secondary School Obeagu.

Elders in Council, Title holders (Aka ji Ofor) Village Heads, religious Leaders, Women and Youths and representatives of various associations of Obeagu indigenes residence outside Enugu, all graced the event.

Despite being the only Candidate for the election, Igwe Ojukwu polled a total of 720 votes in an option A4 system in line with the guidelines of the Enugu State Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters, to emerge winner.

Speaking after the Coronation, President General of the Community, Chief Calistus Ojiogbu described the event as a new Dawn for the people, noting that many development projects have eluded the area due to absence of a traditional ruler.

Chief Ojiogbu called on the people of the Community to give maximum support to the new traditional ruler so as to enable him succeed, urging the Royal father to carry the entire Community along in the discharge of his duties.

He said “Today is a remarkable day in Obeagu. This Community is going to become a new paradise because we are moving from the old order to a new order were everybody is thinking about progress and unity of our town.

“So, expectations is that people are going to witness great changes. You have seen how people are very enthusiastic about it,they gave maximum support and that is how they will be giving the Igwe support. We are going to support him with everything we have to make sure he succeed, he said”.

Also speaking, the woman leader of the community, Mrs Janet Anike and the Youth Leader, Mr Ogbonna Francis as well as a Community leader, Engr. Chinedu Ani described the emergence of Igwe Ojukwu as the reflection of the peoples choice and advised him to champion the development course of the community.

They however, appealed to members of the Community to accord the new traditional ruler the necessary support to you move the area to an enviable height.

Addressing the people, the new Monarch of the Community, Igwe Ojukwu,, had expressed appreciation to the people for giving him the opportunity to serve and promised to rule with the fear of God.

” I am delighted today for the opportunity given to me by my people. I am here to serve and not to be served. Obeagu is one United Community and I will strive to sustain that Unity.

“Those that may have one reason or the other to be angry, this is the time to come together and work for the progress of the town” he stated.

Our Correspondent writes that Highlights of the event were the appointment of Chief Calistus Ojiogbu as the President General of Obeagu community and presentation of certificate to the new traditional ruler by the community.

Chief Calistus Ojiogbu replaces, Ogbuefi Amselem Aniokete who was accused of negligence in the discharge of his duties.

Six out of seven of villages that make up Obeagu community participated in the event.