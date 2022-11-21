Ekiti Assembly Elects First Female Speaker, Impeaches New Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely six days in office, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan has been impeached .

Aribisogan was impeached and suspended indefinitely by seventeen lawmakers after he blocked the passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

He was immediately replaced by the Assembly Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency, who was elected new Speaker by all the 17 lawmakers present during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu.

The oath of office and the oath of allegiance were thereafter administered to Mrs. Adelugba, who became the first female Speaker in the history of the Assembly, since returning to democracy in 1999.