Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze Berates EFCC After Court Verdict

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has hailed the Federal High Court ruling vacating the interim forfeiture order against a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while vacating the order, said the court discovered that it was fraudulently obtained by the EFCC.

Reacting to the court verdict on Saturday, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said “the EFCC should hide its face in shame.”

He said the latest order of the court was a vindication of its earlier stand that the EFCC was carrying out a vendetta on Ekweremadu merely because he is an Igbo man.

“How else can one explain a situation where the same EFCC that wrote the United Kingdom Court against the release of Ekweremadu, sneaked into a Federal High Court in Nigeria and asked the lawmaker to show why his properties should not be forfeited.

“It was the height of wickedness and rascality by an agency of government.

“This is why we commend the Judge for toeing the path of justice. The judgment has put to rest the hatchet job done by the EFCC against Ekweremadu whose only sin is the fact that he is an Igbo man,” he said.

Okwu added that “the EFCC should right now be hiding its face in shame for even initiating such a process that was not only illegal but against natural justice.

“We expect that for the EFCC to purge itself of that dance of shame, it should withdraw the letter to the United Kingdom Court.”