Elsie Okpocha Issues Legal Threat Over Viral DNA Claims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, has threatened legal action against bloggers and social media users spreading claims that her marriage ended due to paternity fraud.

The controversy began last month after a blog alleged that Basketmouth revealed in an interview that a DNA test showed their first child was not biologically his, leading to their separation.

Reacting to the report, Elsie dismissed the claims as “false and unfounded,” stressing that while people may spread rumours about her, her children should not be dragged into the narrative.

In a legal letter dated April 10, 2026, and shared on her Instagram page, Elsie clarified that paternity fraud was not the reason for the breakdown of her marriage.

She explained that although she initially chose to remain silent, she decided to respond due to concerns that the claims could harm her child. According to her, the reports could mislead the public and expose her son to bullying and psychological distress.

The letter accused bloggers of deliberately spreading false information to cause harm to her and her family. It described the publications as malicious and warned that those involved would face legal consequences.

Elsie further stated that anyone who continues to publish, share, or endorse the claims risks being sued for defamation of character, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress under Nigerian law.

She added that both the originators and distributors of the alleged false reports could face civil or criminal action if the publications persist.